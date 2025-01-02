Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2529.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹2529.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2605 and a low of ₹2518. With a market capitalization of ₹294,875.9 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 144,570 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2625.68
|Support 1
|2499.73
|Resistance 2
|2697.92
|Support 2
|2446.02
|Resistance 3
|2751.63
|Support 3
|2373.78
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 66.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2605 & ₹2518 yesterday to end at ₹2556. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.