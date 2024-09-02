Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3043.85 and closed at ₹3021.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3043.85 and a low of ₹3005.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹344268.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 43,563 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 40.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1853 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3043.85 & ₹3005.75 yesterday to end at ₹3019.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.