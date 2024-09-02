Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3021.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3019.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3043.85 and closed at 3021.75. The stock reached a high of 3043.85 and a low of 3005.75. The market capitalization stood at 344268.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3743 and 2142.3, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 43,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4230.5, 40.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4661.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2336 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1853 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3021.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3043.85 & 3005.75 yesterday to end at 3019.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

