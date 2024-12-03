Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 2462.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2455.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2504.95 and closed lower at 2462.25, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of 2504.95 and a low of 2426.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 283,588 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a trading volume of 229,694 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12501.07Support 12419.67
Resistance 22545.23Support 22382.43
Resistance 32582.47Support 32338.27
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 73.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6213 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2462.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2504.95 & 2426.2 yesterday to end at 2455.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.