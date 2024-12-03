Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2504.95 and closed lower at ₹2462.25, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of ₹2504.95 and a low of ₹2426.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹283,588 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 229,694 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2501.07
|Support 1
|2419.67
|Resistance 2
|2545.23
|Support 2
|2382.43
|Resistance 3
|2582.47
|Support 3
|2338.27
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 73.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2504.95 & ₹2426.2 yesterday to end at ₹2455.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend