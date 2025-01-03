Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2569.95 and closed at ₹2556, with a high of ₹2601 and a low of ₹2537.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹299,821.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 108,314 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2556 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2601 & ₹2537.05 yesterday to end at ₹2596.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.