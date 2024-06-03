Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises sees positive trading day

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's stock opened at ₹3743 and closed at ₹3411.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3743, while the lowest was ₹3587.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹413546.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3456.25 and the low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 478246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹3587.05 and a high of ₹3743 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 198.55% higher than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Enterprises has increased by 198.55% compared to the previous day. The price of the stock is currently at ₹3642.4, showing a 6.77% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3651.3 and 3606.05 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 3606.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3651.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3669.22
|Support 1
|3626.57
|Resistance 2
|3688.43
|Support 2
|3603.13
|Resistance 3
|3711.87
|Support 3
|3583.92
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3308.61
|10 Days
|3196.00
|20 Days
|3054.86
|50 Days
|3096.54
|100 Days
|3112.53
|300 Days
|2806.93
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3648, up 6.93% from yesterday's ₹3411.45
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3487.12 & second resistance of ₹3555.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3686.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹3686.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 205.25% higher than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 11 AM has increased by 205.25% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹3638.8, up by 6.66%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3724.87 and 3605.22 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3605.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3724.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3651.3
|Support 1
|3606.05
|Resistance 2
|3678.4
|Support 2
|3587.9
|Resistance 3
|3696.55
|Support 3
|3560.8
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3411.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3743 & ₹3587.05 yesterday to end at ₹3411.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend