Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 6.93 %. The stock closed at 3411.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3648 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's stock opened at 3743 and closed at 3411.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3743, while the lowest was 3587.05. The market capitalization stood at 413546.81 crore. The 52-week high was 3456.25 and the low was 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 478246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 3587.05 and a high of 3743 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 198.55% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Enterprises has increased by 198.55% compared to the previous day. The price of the stock is currently at 3642.4, showing a 6.77% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3651.3 and 3606.05 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 3606.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3651.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13669.22Support 13626.57
Resistance 23688.43Support 23603.13
Resistance 33711.87Support 33583.92
03 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3308.61
10 Days3196.00
20 Days3054.86
50 Days3096.54
100 Days3112.53
300 Days2806.93
03 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3648, up 6.93% from yesterday's ₹3411.45

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has surpassed the first resistance of 3487.12 & second resistance of 3555.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3686.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 3686.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 205.25% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 11 AM has increased by 205.25% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 3638.8, up by 6.66%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3724.87 and 3605.22 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3605.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3724.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13651.3Support 13606.05
Resistance 23678.4Support 23587.9
Resistance 33696.55Support 33560.8
03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3411.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3743 & 3587.05 yesterday to end at 3411.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.