Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2469.45 and closed at ₹2455.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.35 and a low of ₹2465. With a market capitalization of ₹290184.1 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,121 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2455.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2558.35 & ₹2465 yesterday to end at ₹2512.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.