Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 2455.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2512.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2469.45 and closed at 2455.25. The stock reached a high of 2558.35 and a low of 2465. With a market capitalization of 290184.1 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,121 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2455.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2558.35 & 2465 yesterday to end at 2512.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

