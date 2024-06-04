Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹3743 and a close price of ₹3411.45, with a high of ₹3743 and low of ₹3587.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹415570.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3456.25 and the low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 668847 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 136.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3743 & ₹3587.05 yesterday to end at ₹3411.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend