Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Decline in Today's Trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3039 and closed at ₹3043.9, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹3052.4 and a low of ₹3022.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹346,167.04 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its low of ₹2142.3. BSE trading volume stood at 41,443 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Adani Ent indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3012.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3036.55
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of ₹3023.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3008.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3008.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹3010.75. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have appreciated by 22.89%, reaching ₹3010.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.01%
|3 Months
|-9.87%
|6 Months
|-8.28%
|YTD
|6.57%
|1 Year
|22.89%
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Singapore, Adani Enterprises NCD issue, ECOS Mobility IPO listing, and more
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-events-of-the-day-pm-modi-in-singapore-adani-enterprises-ncd-issue-ecos-mobility-ipo-listing-and-more-11725415756451.html
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3052.47
|Support 1
|3023.22
|Resistance 2
|3067.38
|Support 2
|3008.88
|Resistance 3
|3081.72
|Support 3
|2993.97
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 39.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1413 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1993 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1371 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3043.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3052.4 & ₹3022.9 yesterday to end at ₹3036.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.