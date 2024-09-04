Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 3036.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3012.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3039 and closed at 3043.9, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 3052.4 and a low of 3022.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 346,167.04 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its low of 2142.3. BSE trading volume stood at 41,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Adani Ent indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3012.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3036.55

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of 3023.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3008.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3008.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.85%, currently trading at 3010.75. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have appreciated by 22.89%, reaching 3010.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months-9.87%
6 Months-8.28%
YTD6.57%
1 Year22.89%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13052.47Support 13023.22
Resistance 23067.38Support 23008.88
Resistance 33081.72Support 32993.97
04 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4230.5, 39.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4661.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1413 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1993 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1371 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3043.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3052.4 & 3022.9 yesterday to end at 3036.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

