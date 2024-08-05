Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3213.87
|Support 1
|3109.87
|Resistance 2
|3266.43
|Support 2
|3058.43
|Resistance 3
|3317.87
|Support 3
|3005.87
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 33.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 132.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3215 & ₹3113.75 yesterday to end at ₹3160.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend