Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2533.95 and closed at ₹2512.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2533.95 and a low of ₹2469.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹287,939.2 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 109,871. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3743, while the low is ₹2030, indicating significant price volatility over the year.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2526.5
|Support 1
|2466.55
|Resistance 2
|2558.25
|Support 2
|2438.35
|Resistance 3
|2586.45
|Support 3
|2406.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 70.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2533.95 & ₹2469.1 yesterday to end at ₹2496.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.