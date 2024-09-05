Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3007 and closed at ₹3036.55, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹3025 and a low of ₹2958.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹343,425.34 crore, the stock's 52-week range has seen a high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume recorded was 59,680 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 40.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1212 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3025 & ₹2958.4 yesterday to end at ₹3012.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend