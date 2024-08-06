Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.95 %. The stock closed at 3160.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3035.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a successful day on the stock market with an open price of 3041.15 and a close price of 3160.65. The high for the day was 3132.25, while the low was 2997.15. The market cap stood at 346,098.64 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 3743, and the 52-week low is 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 93365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1608 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3160.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3132.25 & 2997.15 yesterday to end at 3035.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.