Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a successful day on the stock market with an open price of ₹3041.15 and a close price of ₹3160.65. The high for the day was ₹3132.25, while the low was ₹2997.15. The market cap stood at ₹346,098.64 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹3743, and the 52-week low is ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 93365 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3132.25 & ₹2997.15 yesterday to end at ₹3035.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.