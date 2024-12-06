Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2501.05 and closed at ₹2496.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2537.75 and a low of ₹2468.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹291,147.9 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its 52-week low of ₹2030. The BSE volume recorded was 224,588 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹2523.85. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has decreased by 12.53%, also settling at ₹2523.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|-15.9%
|6 Months
|-20.82%
|YTD
|-11.46%
|1 Year
|-12.53%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2552.98
|Support 1
|2485.08
|Resistance 2
|2579.52
|Support 2
|2443.72
|Resistance 3
|2620.88
|Support 3
|2417.18
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 68.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2537.75 & ₹2468.45 yesterday to end at ₹2522.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.