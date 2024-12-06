Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 2496.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2522.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2501.05 and closed at 2496.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2537.75 and a low of 2468.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 291,147.9 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its 52-week low of 2030. The BSE volume recorded was 224,588 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 2523.85. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has decreased by 12.53%, also settling at 2523.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months-15.9%
6 Months-20.82%
YTD-11.46%
1 Year-12.53%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12552.98Support 12485.08
Resistance 22579.52Support 22443.72
Resistance 32620.88Support 32417.18
06 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 68.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6340 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2496.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2537.75 & 2468.45 yesterday to end at 2522.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

