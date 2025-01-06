Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2576.8 and closed at ₹2596.8, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2619.85 and dipped to a low of ₹2558 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹296001.2 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 46,072 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 932 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2619.85 & ₹2558 yesterday to end at ₹2564.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.