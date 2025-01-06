Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 2596.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2564.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2576.8 and closed at 2596.8, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 2619.85 and dipped to a low of 2558 during the day. With a market capitalization of 296001.2 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE volume for the day was 46,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 978 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1787 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 932 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2596.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2619.85 & 2558 yesterday to end at 2564.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

