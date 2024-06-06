Explore
Thu Jun 06 2024 09:46:30
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 3117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3144.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's stock opened at 3029 and closed at 2939.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3152.45, while the low was 2750. The market capitalization of Adani Ent was 355,344.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3743 and the 52-week low is 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 576,710 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50:04 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price rose by 1.35% to reach 3159.2, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.66% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3159.242.151.353743.02142.3360149.15
Coal India476.115.73.41527.2223.3293407.5
Sindhu Trade Links22.00.914.3145.1517.023392.24
Anmol India35.80.82.2968.031.0203.75
Chandra Prabhu International26.251.174.6741.022.448.54
06 Jun 2024, 09:41:46 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3144.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹3117.05

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3144.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2867.03 and 3267.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2867.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3267.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.90% today, reaching 3145.00. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 28.01% to 3145.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.4%
3 Months-4.05%
6 Months8.02%
YTD9.35%
1 Year28.01%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13267.03Support 12867.03
Resistance 23408.52Support 22608.52
Resistance 33667.03Support 32467.03
06 Jun 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Jun 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3472 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 169.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 576 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2939.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3152.45 & 2750 yesterday to end at 2939.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

