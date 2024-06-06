Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's stock opened at ₹3029 and closed at ₹2939.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3152.45, while the low was ₹2750. The market capitalization of Adani Ent was ₹355,344.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3743 and the 52-week low is ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 576,710 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price rose by 1.35% to reach ₹3159.2, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.66% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3159.2
|42.15
|1.35
|3743.0
|2142.3
|360149.15
|Coal India
|476.1
|15.7
|3.41
|527.2
|223.3
|293407.5
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.0
|0.91
|4.31
|45.15
|17.02
|3392.24
|Anmol India
|35.8
|0.8
|2.29
|68.0
|31.0
|203.75
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.25
|1.17
|4.67
|41.0
|22.4
|48.54
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3144.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹3117.05
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3144.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2867.03 and ₹3267.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2867.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3267.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.90% today, reaching ₹3145.00. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 28.01% to ₹3145.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.4%
|3 Months
|-4.05%
|6 Months
|8.02%
|YTD
|9.35%
|1 Year
|28.01%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3267.03
|Support 1
|2867.03
|Resistance 2
|3408.52
|Support 2
|2608.52
|Resistance 3
|3667.03
|Support 3
|2467.03
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3472 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 169.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 576 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2939.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3152.45 & ₹2750 yesterday to end at ₹2939.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend