Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3025 and closed at ₹3012.5, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3037 and a low of ₹3003 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹343,693.24 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 40,836 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3743, while the 52-week low is ₹2142.3.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3034.43
|Support 1
|2998.53
|Resistance 2
|3054.12
|Support 2
|2982.32
|Resistance 3
|3070.33
|Support 3
|2962.63
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 40.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 734 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3037 & ₹3003 yesterday to end at ₹3014.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend