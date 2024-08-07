Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3071.05, closed at ₹3035.95 with a high of ₹3143 and a low of ₹3059.2. The market capitalization was ₹350,538.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3743 and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume was 68,507 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3120.78
|Support 1
|3035.23
|Resistance 2
|3174.57
|Support 2
|3003.47
|Resistance 3
|3206.33
|Support 3
|2949.68
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 37.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3143 & ₹3059.2 yesterday to end at ₹3074.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.