Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2564.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹2564.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2568 and a low of ₹2465. With a market capitalization of ₹285,596.3 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 49,187. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, hitting a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2537.0
|Support 1
|2431.65
|Resistance 2
|2605.6
|Support 2
|2394.9
|Resistance 3
|2642.35
|Support 3
|2326.3
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 72.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1121 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2568 & ₹2465 yesterday to end at ₹2473.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.