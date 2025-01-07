Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 2564.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2473.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2564.95 and closed slightly lower at 2564.55. The stock reached a high of 2568 and a low of 2465. With a market capitalization of 285,596.3 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 49,187. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, hitting a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12537.0Support 12431.65
Resistance 22605.6Support 22394.9
Resistance 32642.35Support 32326.3
07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 72.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1170 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1782 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1121 k & BSE volume was 49 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2564.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2568 & 2465 yesterday to end at 2473.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

