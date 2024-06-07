Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 3183.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3192 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Ltd. (Adani Ent) opened at 3170, closed at 3183.35 with a high of 3200 and a low of 3152.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 363888.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 3743 and a 52-week low of 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 49045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3197.55 and 3168.55 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 3168.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3197.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3183.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3200 & 3152.1 yesterday to end at 3183.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

