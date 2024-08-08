Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3091.4 and closed at ₹3074.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3189.95, while the low was ₹3091.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹363118.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3743 and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 151809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.34% today, reaching ₹3196.15. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 28.75% to ₹3196.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|-1.36%
|YTD
|11.83%
|1 Year
|28.75%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3212.63
|Support 1
|3134.63
|Resistance 2
|3240.32
|Support 2
|3084.32
|Resistance 3
|3290.63
|Support 3
|3056.63
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 32.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1868 k & BSE volume was 151 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3189.95 & ₹3091.4 yesterday to end at ₹3185.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend