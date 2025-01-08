Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 2473.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2523.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2471.30 and closed slightly higher at 2473.15. The stock reached a high of 2528.15 and a low of 2471.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 290,917 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3743 and a 52-week low of 2030. The BSE volume for the day was 61,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22:56 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 2511.85. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 14.95%, also standing at 2511.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23746.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-16.75%
6 Months-18.97%
YTD-0.32%
1 Year-14.95%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46:06 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12536.85Support 12487.35
Resistance 22555.25Support 22456.25
Resistance 32586.35Support 32437.85
08 Jan 2025, 08:32:43 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 68.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1080 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1785 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1019 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:58 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2473.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2528.15 & 2471.3 yesterday to end at 2523.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

