Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2471.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹2473.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2528.15 and a low of ₹2471.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹290,917 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a 52-week low of ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 61,160 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹2511.85. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 14.95%, also standing at ₹2511.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23746.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-16.75%
|6 Months
|-18.97%
|YTD
|-0.32%
|1 Year
|-14.95%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2536.85
|Support 1
|2487.35
|Resistance 2
|2555.25
|Support 2
|2456.25
|Resistance 3
|2586.35
|Support 3
|2437.85
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 68.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1019 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2528.15 & ₹2471.3 yesterday to end at ₹2523.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.