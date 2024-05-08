Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 2875.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2835.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2887 and closed at 2875.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2905 and the low was 2822.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 323,235.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3349.35 and the 52-week low is 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 116,682 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ent share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12884.43Support 12801.08
Resistance 22936.57Support 22769.87
Resistance 32967.78Support 32717.73
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 49.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1378 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1253 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1262 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2875.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2905 & 2822.1 yesterday to end at 2875.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.