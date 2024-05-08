Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2887 and closed at ₹2875.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2905 and the low was ₹2822.1. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹323,235.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3349.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 116,682 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2884.43
|Support 1
|2801.08
|Resistance 2
|2936.57
|Support 2
|2769.87
|Resistance 3
|2967.78
|Support 3
|2717.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 49.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 9.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1262 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2905 & ₹2822.1 yesterday to end at ₹2875.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!