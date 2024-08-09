Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 3185.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3165.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a closing price of 3185.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of 3204.85. The stock's high was 3241.65 and low was 3157.95. The market capitalization stood at 360,890.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3743 and 2142.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 76,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1789 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3185.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3241.65 & 3157.95 yesterday to end at 3165.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.