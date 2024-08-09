Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a closing price of ₹3185.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹3204.85. The stock's high was ₹3241.65 and low was ₹3157.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹360,890.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3743 and ₹2142.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 76,339 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3241.65 & ₹3157.95 yesterday to end at ₹3165.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend