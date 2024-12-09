Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2522.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹2522.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2535 and a low of ₹2501 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹291,147.9 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its 52-week low of ₹2030. A total of 46,435 shares were traded on the BSE.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹2518.90. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has decreased by 13.19%, also standing at ₹2518.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|-16.31%
|6 Months
|-22.15%
|YTD
|-12.02%
|1 Year
|-13.19%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2527.45
|Support 1
|2496.0
|Resistance 2
|2546.95
|Support 2
|2484.05
|Resistance 3
|2558.9
|Support 3
|2464.55
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 70.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1286 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6318 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1240 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2522.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2535 & ₹2501 yesterday to end at ₹2501. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.