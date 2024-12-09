Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 2522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2501 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2522.95 and closed slightly lower at 2522.35. The stock reached a high of 2535 and a low of 2501 during the day. With a market capitalization of 291,147.9 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its 52-week low of 2030. A total of 46,435 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 2518.90. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has decreased by 13.19%, also standing at 2518.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months-16.31%
6 Months-22.15%
YTD-12.02%
1 Year-13.19%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49:14 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12527.45Support 12496.0
Resistance 22546.95Support 22484.05
Resistance 32558.9Support 32464.55
09 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 70.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1286 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6318 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1240 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2522.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2535 & 2501 yesterday to end at 2501. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

