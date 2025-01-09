Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 2523.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2513.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2515.9 and closed at 2523.65, marking a positive shift in its stock performance. The day's high reached 2530, while the low was 2490. With a market capitalization of 290,305.3 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its low of 2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 66,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 946 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1771 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 879 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2523.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2530 & 2490 yesterday to end at 2513.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

