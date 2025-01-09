Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2515.9 and closed at ₹2523.65, marking a positive shift in its stock performance. The day's high reached ₹2530, while the low was ₹2490. With a market capitalization of ₹290,305.3 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 66,446 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 879 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2530 & ₹2490 yesterday to end at ₹2513.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.