Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Ent's last day saw the open price at ₹2863.85 and the close price at ₹2835.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2890.9 and a low of ₹2821. The market capitalization stood at ₹326051.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3349.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 41253 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 21.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 951 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2890.9 & ₹2821 yesterday to end at ₹2835.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!