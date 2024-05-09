Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 2835.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2860.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Ent's last day saw the open price at 2863.85 and the close price at 2835.4. The stock reached a high of 2890.9 and a low of 2821. The market capitalization stood at 326051.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 3349.35 and a 52-week low of 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 41253 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 992 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1262 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 951 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2835.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2890.9 & 2821 yesterday to end at 2835.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

