Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2524.4 and closed at ₹2505.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2525.75 and a low of ₹2484.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹288,066.2 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its low of ₹2030. The BSE reported a trading volume of 51,868 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 958 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2525.75 & ₹2484.3 yesterday to end at ₹2496.85. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.