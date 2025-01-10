Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2516 and closed slightly lower at ₹2513.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2517.5 and a low of ₹2470.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹286,254.13 crore, the company's shares experienced a BSE volume of 29,795. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2507.53
|Support 1
|2459.48
|Resistance 2
|2536.57
|Support 2
|2440.47
|Resistance 3
|2555.58
|Support 3
|2411.43
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 71.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 705 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2517.5 & ₹2470.85 yesterday to end at ₹2480.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend