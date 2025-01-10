Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 2513.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2480.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2516 and closed slightly lower at 2513.25. The stock reached a high of 2517.5 and a low of 2470.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 286,254.13 crore, the company's shares experienced a BSE volume of 29,795. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12507.53Support 12459.48
Resistance 22536.57Support 22440.47
Resistance 32555.58Support 32411.43
10 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 71.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 735 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1770 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 705 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2513.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2517.5 & 2470.85 yesterday to end at 2480.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

