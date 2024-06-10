Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3170 and closed at ₹3183.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3233.75 and a low of ₹3152.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹366932.16 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3743 and ₹2142.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 117840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3247.47
|Support 1
|3165.32
|Resistance 2
|3281.68
|Support 2
|3117.38
|Resistance 3
|3329.62
|Support 3
|3083.17
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 31.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 117 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3233.75 & ₹3152.1 yesterday to end at ₹3183.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend