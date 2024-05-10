Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 2860.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2766.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2898.5 and closed at 2860.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2898.5, while the low was 2757.65. The market capitalization stood at 315409.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3349.35 and 1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 62503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12842.8Support 12715.75
Resistance 22926.75Support 22672.65
Resistance 32969.85Support 32588.7
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 53.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1548 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1312 k

The trading volume yesterday was 17.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1485 k & BSE volume was 62 k.

10 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2860.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2898.5 & 2757.65 yesterday to end at 2860.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

