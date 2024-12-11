Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 2496.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2466.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2500 and closed slightly lower at 2496.85. The stock reached a high of 2501.95 and a low of 2455 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 288,066.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. A total of 116,362 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12492.47Support 12446.47
Resistance 22519.73Support 22427.73
Resistance 32538.47Support 32400.47
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 72.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1236 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6307 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1119 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2496.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2501.95 & 2455 yesterday to end at 2466.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

