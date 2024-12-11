Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2500 and closed slightly lower at ₹2496.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2501.95 and a low of ₹2455 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹288,066.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. A total of 116,362 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2492.47
|Support 1
|2446.47
|Resistance 2
|2519.73
|Support 2
|2427.73
|Resistance 3
|2538.47
|Support 3
|2400.47
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 72.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1119 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2501.95 & ₹2455 yesterday to end at ₹2466.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.