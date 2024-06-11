Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's last day saw an open price of ₹3290.7 and a close price of ₹3218.7. The high was at ₹3295 and the low at ₹3204.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹366903.66 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 126675 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3264.38
|Support 1
|3192.03
|Resistance 2
|3310.57
|Support 2
|3165.87
|Resistance 3
|3336.73
|Support 3
|3119.68
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 31.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3295 & ₹3204.2 yesterday to end at ₹3218.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend