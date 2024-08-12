Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3165.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3185 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3213.45 and closed at 3165.7. The stock reached a high of 3215.15 and a low of 3172. The market capitalization stood at 363,090.36 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, the stock's high was 3743, and the low was 2142.3. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 30,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13214.45Support 13166.2
Resistance 23241.0Support 23144.5
Resistance 33262.7Support 33117.95
12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4230.5, 32.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4661.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 790 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1780 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 760 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3165.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3215.15 & 3172 yesterday to end at 3185. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.