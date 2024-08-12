Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3213.45 and closed at ₹3165.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3215.15 and a low of ₹3172. The market capitalization stood at ₹363,090.36 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, the stock's high was ₹3743, and the low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 30,280 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3214.45
|Support 1
|3166.2
|Resistance 2
|3241.0
|Support 2
|3144.5
|Resistance 3
|3262.7
|Support 3
|3117.95
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 32.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 760 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3215.15 & ₹3172 yesterday to end at ₹3185. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend