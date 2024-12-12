Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 2466.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2455 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2466.45 and closed slightly lower at 2466.10. The stock reached a high of 2479.90 and a low of 2451.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 284,759.5 crore, the company's shares have experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, hitting a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE volume for the day was 31,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2466.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2479.9 & 2451.1 yesterday to end at 2455. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

