Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3225 and closed at ₹3218.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3264.7, while the low was ₹3197.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹367302.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3743 and ₹2142.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3255.12
|Support 1
|3185.17
|Resistance 2
|3295.03
|Support 2
|3155.13
|Resistance 3
|3325.07
|Support 3
|3115.22
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 31.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3264.7 & ₹3197.6 yesterday to end at ₹3218.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend