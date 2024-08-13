Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3062.25 and closed at ₹3186.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3169 and a low of ₹3013.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹359,328.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3743, and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. A total of 360,405 shares were traded on the BSE.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' share price increased by 0.42%, currently trading at ₹3165.25. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 24.11% to ₹3165.25. In the same period, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|0.01%
|6 Months
|-0.57%
|YTD
|10.63%
|1 Year
|24.11%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3212.43
|Support 1
|3056.58
|Resistance 2
|3269.07
|Support 2
|2957.37
|Resistance 3
|3368.28
|Support 3
|2900.73
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 34.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 368.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3169 & ₹3013.5 yesterday to end at ₹3152. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend