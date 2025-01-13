Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -4.37 %. The stock closed at 2482.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2374 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2480.25 and closed slightly higher at 2482.5. The stock reached a high of 2480.3 and a low of 2367.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 274,002.51 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE recorded a volume of 146,090 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12448.88Support 12332.53
Resistance 22524.92Support 22292.22
Resistance 32565.23Support 32216.18
13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 79.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1564 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1714 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1418 k & BSE volume was 146 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2482.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2480.3 & 2367.75 yesterday to end at 2374. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

