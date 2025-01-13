Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2480.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹2482.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2480.3 and a low of ₹2367.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹274,002.51 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a volume of 146,090 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2448.88
|Support 1
|2332.53
|Resistance 2
|2524.92
|Support 2
|2292.22
|Resistance 3
|2565.23
|Support 3
|2216.18
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 79.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1418 k & BSE volume was 146 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2480.3 & ₹2367.75 yesterday to end at ₹2374. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend