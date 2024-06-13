Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' last day open and close prices were ₹3221.95. The high was ₹3244.75 and the low was ₹3207.25. The market cap stood at 366584.46 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a 52-week low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume was 142666 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3221.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3244.75 & ₹3207.25 yesterday to end at ₹3221.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.