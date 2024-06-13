Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 3221.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3215.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' last day open and close prices were 3221.95. The high was 3244.75 and the low was 3207.25. The market cap stood at 366584.46 cr, with a 52-week high of 3743 and a 52-week low of 2142.3. The BSE volume was 142666 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3221.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3244.75 & 3207.25 yesterday to end at 3221.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

