LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Surges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 2799.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2810.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at 2791.25 and closed at 2766.75 on the last trading day. The high was 2809.95 and the low was 2761.05. The market capitalization was 319,109.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3349.35 and 1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume was 71,900 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30:56 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2810.8, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2799.2

Adani Ent share price is at 2810.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2769.7 and 2818.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2769.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2818.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:16:29 AM IST

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 2794.85. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have seen a 40.94% increase to 2794.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.55%
3 Months-14.28%
6 Months26.85%
YTD-1.81%
1 Year40.94%
13 May 2024, 08:51:03 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12818.25Support 12769.7
Resistance 22837.9Support 22740.8
Resistance 32866.8Support 32721.15
13 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Adani Ent share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 51.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:22:36 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1395 k

The trading volume yesterday was 73.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01:36 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2766.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2809.95 & 2761.05 yesterday to end at 2766.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

