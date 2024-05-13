Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2791.25 and closed at ₹2766.75 on the last trading day. The high was ₹2809.95 and the low was ₹2761.05. The market capitalization was ₹319,109.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3349.35 and ₹1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume was 71,900 shares traded.
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2810.8, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2799.2
Adani Ent share price is at ₹2810.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2769.7 and ₹2818.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2769.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2818.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹2794.85. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have seen a 40.94% increase to ₹2794.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.55%
|3 Months
|-14.28%
|6 Months
|26.85%
|YTD
|-1.81%
|1 Year
|40.94%
Adani Ent share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2818.25
|Support 1
|2769.7
|Resistance 2
|2837.9
|Support 2
|2740.8
|Resistance 3
|2866.8
|Support 3
|2721.15
Adani Ent share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 51.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1395 k
The trading volume yesterday was 73.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2766.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2809.95 & ₹2761.05 yesterday to end at ₹2766.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
