Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2791.25 and closed at ₹2766.75 on the last trading day. The high was ₹2809.95 and the low was ₹2761.05. The market capitalization was ₹319,109.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3349.35 and ₹1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume was 71,900 shares traded.
Adani Ent share price is at ₹2810.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2769.7 and ₹2818.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2769.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2818.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹2794.85. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have seen a 40.94% increase to ₹2794.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.55%
|3 Months
|-14.28%
|6 Months
|26.85%
|YTD
|-1.81%
|1 Year
|40.94%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2818.25
|Support 1
|2769.7
|Resistance 2
|2837.9
|Support 2
|2740.8
|Resistance 3
|2866.8
|Support 3
|2721.15
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 51.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 73.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2809.95 & ₹2761.05 yesterday to end at ₹2766.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
