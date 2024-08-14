Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 3152 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3091.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3165 and closed at 3152. The stock reached a high of 3178.8 and a low of 3080.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 352,419.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 3743 and a low of 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 128,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2354 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3152 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3178.8 & 3080.05 yesterday to end at 3091.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

