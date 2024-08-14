Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3165 and closed at ₹3152. The stock reached a high of ₹3178.8 and a low of ₹3080.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹352,419.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 128,167 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3178.8 & ₹3080.05 yesterday to end at ₹3091.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.