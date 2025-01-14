Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -6.32 %. The stock closed at 2374 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2223.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2350.55 and closed at 2374, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 2359.3 and a low of 2217.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 274048.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a BSE volume of 85,370 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2374 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2359.3 & 2217.35 yesterday to end at 2223.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

