Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2350.55 and closed at ₹2374, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2359.3 and a low of ₹2217.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹274048.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a BSE volume of 85,370 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2374 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2359.3 & ₹2217.35 yesterday to end at ₹2223.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend