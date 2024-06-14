Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹3236.45 and closed at ₹3215.65. The high for the day was ₹3253 and the low was ₹3207. The market capitalization stood at ₹367536.36 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 52840 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3249.72
|Support 1
|3202.97
|Resistance 2
|3275.23
|Support 2
|3181.73
|Resistance 3
|3296.47
|Support 3
|3156.22
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 31.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3253 & ₹3207 yesterday to end at ₹3215.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.