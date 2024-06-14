Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 3215.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3224 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 3236.45 and closed at 3215.65. The high for the day was 3253 and the low was 3207. The market capitalization stood at 367536.36 crore with a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 52840 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13249.72Support 13202.97
Resistance 23275.23Support 23181.73
Resistance 33296.47Support 33156.22
14 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 31.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5103 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3215.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3253 & 3207 yesterday to end at 3215.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

