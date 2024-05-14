Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Improves

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2813.65 and closed at ₹2799.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2889 and the low was ₹2790.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹328,377.32 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3349.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 110,417 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent touched a high of 2930.0 & a low of 2876.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2943.17
|Support 1
|2889.17
|Resistance 2
|2963.58
|Support 2
|2855.58
|Resistance 3
|2997.17
|Support 3
|2835.17
Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.06% to reach ₹2882.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Anmol India's stock is declining, whereas Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2882.1
|1.6
|0.06
|3349.35
|1858.95
|328559.72
|Coal India
|448.5
|4.5
|1.01
|487.75
|223.3
|276398.37
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.6
|0.36
|1.62
|45.15
|17.02
|3484.76
|Anmol India
|36.7
|-0.16
|-0.43
|68.0
|35.6
|208.87
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.99
|0.24
|0.86
|41.0
|22.4
|51.75
An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ent share price is at ₹2895.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2819.37 and ₹2916.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2819.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2916.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.72% today, reaching ₹2901.15. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 46.57% to ₹2901.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|-11.28%
|6 Months
|30.08%
|YTD
|1.08%
|1 Year
|46.57%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2916.77
|Support 1
|2819.37
|Resistance 2
|2951.03
|Support 2
|2756.23
|Resistance 3
|3014.17
|Support 3
|2721.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 47.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 155.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2889 & ₹2790.9 yesterday to end at ₹2799.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
