Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Improves

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2880.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2895.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2813.65 and closed at 2799.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2889 and the low was 2790.90. The market capitalization stood at 328,377.32 crore with a 52-week high of 3349.35 and a 52-week low of 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 110,417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent touched a high of 2930.0 & a low of 2876.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12943.17Support 12889.17
Resistance 22963.58Support 22855.58
Resistance 32997.17Support 32835.17
14 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.06% to reach 2882.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Anmol India's stock is declining, whereas Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2882.11.60.063349.351858.95328559.72
Coal India448.54.51.01487.75223.3276398.37
Sindhu Trade Links22.60.361.6245.1517.023484.76
Anmol India36.7-0.16-0.4368.035.6208.87
Chandra Prabhu International27.990.240.8641.022.451.75
14 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2895.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2880.5

Adani Ent share price is at 2895.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2819.37 and 2916.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2819.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2916.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.72% today, reaching 2901.15. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 46.57% to 2901.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months-11.28%
6 Months30.08%
YTD1.08%
1 Year46.57%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Adani Ent share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12916.77Support 12819.37
Resistance 22951.03Support 22756.23
Resistance 33014.17Support 32721.97
14 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 47.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today : Adani Ent volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1523 k

The trading volume yesterday was 155.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2799.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2889 & 2790.9 yesterday to end at 2799.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

