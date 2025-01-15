Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2259.95 and closed at ₹2223.85, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2422.10 and a low of ₹2247.95 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹256,822.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 136,499 shares on the BSE.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 78.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 127.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2422.1 & ₹2247.95 yesterday to end at ₹2382.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend