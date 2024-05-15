Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at ₹3052.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises Ltd. had an open price of ₹2897.85 and a close price of ₹2880.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3045 and a low of ₹2876. The market capitalization was ₹346,224.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3349.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 224,335 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.98%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 3.24%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.15% and a profit decrease of -0.96% in the fourth quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 39.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.51% to reach ₹3052.6, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market performance is slightly down, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices decreasing by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3052.6
|15.55
|0.51
|3349.35
|1858.95
|347996.74
|Coal India
|467.5
|18.9
|4.21
|487.75
|223.3
|288107.55
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.01
|0.36
|1.59
|45.15
|17.02
|3547.98
|Anmol India
|38.67
|0.69
|1.82
|68.0
|35.6
|220.09
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.12
|0.53
|1.92
|41.0
|22.4
|51.99
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹3040 and a high of ₹3118.5 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Adani Ent indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3052.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at ₹3052.6 - a 0.51% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3098.2 , 3149.15 , 3179.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3016.95 , 2986.65 , 2935.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -69.73% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, the volume of Adani Enterprises traded is down by 69.73% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹3052.6, a decrease of 0.51%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3048.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3048.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2925.03 and ₹3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2828.39
|10 Days
|2918.14
|20 Days
|3011.82
|50 Days
|3118.17
|100 Days
|3075.83
|300 Days
|2762.76
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -68.81% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 2 PM is 68.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3058.2, down by 0.7%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises reached a peak of 3066.3 and a low of 3047.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3054.8, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing their long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 3043.6 and 3036.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3060.1
|Support 1
|3040.8
|Resistance 2
|3072.85
|Support 2
|3034.25
|Resistance 3
|3079.4
|Support 3
|3021.5
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3056.55, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3056.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2925.03 and ₹3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.36% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 1 PM is 66.36% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹3051.45, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3072.83 and 3050.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 3050.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3072.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3073.6
|Support 1
|3054.8
|Resistance 2
|3081.2
|Support 2
|3043.6
|Resistance 3
|3092.4
|Support 3
|3036.0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.53%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Adani Ent indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of ₹3118.5 and a low of ₹3040 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.08% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Adani Ent until 12 AM is down by 61.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹3056.5, showing a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3086.48 and 3060.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 3060.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3086.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3072.83
|Support 1
|3050.83
|Resistance 2
|3084.92
|Support 2
|3040.92
|Resistance 3
|3094.83
|Support 3
|3028.83
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2828.39
|10 Days
|2918.14
|20 Days
|3011.82
|50 Days
|3118.17
|100 Days
|3075.83
|300 Days
|2762.76
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3066, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3066 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2925.03 and ₹3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.22% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 11 AM is 30.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3070, down by 1.08%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3108.05 and 3054.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 3054.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 3108.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3086.48
|Support 1
|3060.13
|Resistance 2
|3101.97
|Support 2
|3049.27
|Resistance 3
|3112.83
|Support 3
|3033.78
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3082.45, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3082.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2925.03 and ₹3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 94.48% higher than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded by 10 AM is 94.48% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3069.9, up by 1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3118.0 & a low of 3064.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3108.05
|Support 1
|3054.6
|Resistance 2
|3139.75
|Support 2
|3032.85
|Resistance 3
|3161.5
|Support 3
|3001.15
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3080, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹3037.05
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3080 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2925.03 and ₹3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹3065.75. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 58.53% to ₹3065.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.11%
|3 Months
|-6.46%
|6 Months
|37.22%
|YTD
|6.62%
|1 Year
|58.53%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3096.48
|Support 1
|2925.03
|Resistance 2
|3156.97
|Support 2
|2814.07
|Resistance 3
|3267.93
|Support 3
|2753.58
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1796 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 231.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2880.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3045 & ₹2876 yesterday to end at ₹2880.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
