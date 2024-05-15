Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at 3052.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's 3037.05

52 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 3037.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3052.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises Ltd. had an open price of 2897.85 and a close price of 2880.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3045 and a low of 2876. The market capitalization was 346,224.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 3349.35 and a 52-week low of 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 224,335 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.98%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 3.24%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.15% and a profit decrease of -0.96% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 39.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.51% to reach 3052.6, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market performance is slightly down, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices decreasing by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3052.615.550.513349.351858.95347996.74
Coal India467.518.94.21487.75223.3288107.55
Sindhu Trade Links23.010.361.5945.1517.023547.98
Anmol India38.670.691.8268.035.6220.09
Chandra Prabhu International28.120.531.9241.022.451.99
15 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 3040 and a high of 3118.5 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Adani Ent indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3052.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at 3052.6 - a 0.51% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3098.2 , 3149.15 , 3179.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3016.95 , 2986.65 , 2935.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -69.73% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, the volume of Adani Enterprises traded is down by 69.73% compared to yesterday, with the price at 3052.6, a decrease of 0.51%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

15 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3048.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3048.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2925.03 and 3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2828.39
10 Days2918.14
20 Days3011.82
50 Days3118.17
100 Days3075.83
300 Days2762.76
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -68.81% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 2 PM is 68.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3058.2, down by 0.7%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises reached a peak of 3066.3 and a low of 3047.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3054.8, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing their long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 3043.6 and 3036.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13060.1Support 13040.8
Resistance 23072.85Support 23034.25
Resistance 33079.4Support 33021.5
15 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 39.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3056.55, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3056.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2925.03 and 3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.36% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 1 PM is 66.36% lower than yesterday, with the price at 3051.45, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3072.83 and 3050.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 3050.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3072.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13073.6Support 13054.8
Resistance 23081.2Support 23043.6
Resistance 33092.4Support 33036.0
15 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.53%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Adani Ent indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of 3118.5 and a low of 3040 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.08% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Adani Ent until 12 AM is down by 61.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 3056.5, showing a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3086.48 and 3060.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 3060.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3086.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13072.83Support 13050.83
Resistance 23084.92Support 23040.92
Resistance 33094.83Support 33028.83
15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2828.39
10 Days2918.14
20 Days3011.82
50 Days3118.17
100 Days3075.83
300 Days2762.76
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3066, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3066 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2925.03 and 3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.22% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 11 AM is 30.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3070, down by 1.08%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3108.05 and 3054.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 3054.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 3108.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13086.48Support 13060.13
Resistance 23101.97Support 23049.27
Resistance 33112.83Support 33033.78
15 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3082.45, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3082.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2925.03 and 3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price rose by 1.56% to reach 3084.35, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing increases in their stock prices. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.09% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3084.3547.31.563349.351858.95351616.25
Coal India462.3513.753.07487.75223.3284933.74
Sindhu Trade Links23.220.572.5245.1517.023580.36
Anmol India38.670.691.8268.035.6220.09
Chandra Prabhu International27.650.060.2241.022.451.12
15 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 37.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 94.48% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded by 10 AM is 94.48% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3069.9, up by 1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3118.0 & a low of 3064.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13108.05Support 13054.6
Resistance 23139.75Support 23032.85
Resistance 33161.5Support 33001.15
15 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price has increased by 2.56% to reach 3114.65, mirroring the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3114.6577.62.563349.351858.95355070.45
Coal India458.9510.352.31487.75223.3282838.42
Sindhu Trade Links23.220.572.5245.1517.023580.36
Anmol India38.660.681.7968.035.6220.03
Chandra Prabhu International27.980.391.4141.022.451.74
15 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3080, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹3037.05

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3080 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2925.03 and 3096.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2925.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3096.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 3065.75. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 58.53% to 3065.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.11%
3 Months-6.46%
6 Months37.22%
YTD6.62%
1 Year58.53%
15 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-14-may-2024-adani-enterprises-mahindra-mahindra-cipla-tata-consultancy-services-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715682798119.html

15 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13096.48Support 12925.03
Resistance 23156.97Support 22814.07
Resistance 33267.93Support 32753.58
15 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 39.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1796 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 231.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹2880.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3045 & 2876 yesterday to end at 2880.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.